Nadine Dorries sings praises of Donald Trump over Gaza peace plan

Nadine Dorries praised Donald Trump, saying that the Gaza ceasefire and hostages deal was "absolutely all down to" the US president.

Under the deal, first proposed by Mr Trump, Hamas militants have until Monday afternoon to begin the release of 20 living hostages and the remains of 28 others.

Mr Trump’s 20-point plan calls for Israel to maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel.

An international force would be responsible for security inside the enclave.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday (12 October), the ex-Conservative minister who defected to Reform UK said: "People can have whatever personal opinion they wish of President Trump, but the fact is that he has delivered on this.

"It is absolutely all down to President Trump."