Watch Nancy Pelosi just dance at Lady Gaga concert

This is the moment Nancy Pelosi was captured rocking out at a Lady Gaga show.

Another attendee filmed the California Democratic lawmaker walking into the Mayhem Ball Tour concert in San Francisco on Saturday (26 July).

Later, Pelosi was captured dancing to Gaga’s “Garden of Eden” song, just a few rows away from the stage.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump accused the former House Speaker of insider trading.

“Nancy Pelosi became rich by having inside information,” the president told reporters Wednesday (30 July).

Pelosi dismissed the claim as “ridiculous” during an appearance on CNN later that day.