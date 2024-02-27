Watch: Narendra Modi dives to pray underwater at ‘lost’ temple in Gujarat

This footage shows India’s prime minister Narendra Modi diving to a “lost” Hindu city to offer underwater prayers at the site of an ancient temple.

Mr Modi, 73, was filmed diving into the waters off Panchkui beach, in his home state of Gujarat, on Sunday (25 February) to reach the highly revered site of Dwarka.

Mr Modi made an offering of a peacock feather wand to an underwater mound of remains before holding prayers.

Hindus believe the kingdom of Dwarka, said to have been created by Lord Krishna, sank beneath the Arabian Sea upon his death.