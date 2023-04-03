Moment Nasa announces Moon-bound Artemis II mission crew

Nasa has announced the four astronauts that will embark on the first crewed Moon mission since the Apollo era

Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman will carry out a nearly 10-day-long lunar flyby in 2024.

If the Artemis II mission goes well, Nasa would then land a crew on the Moon, including the first woman and the first person of colour to set foot on the lunar surface.

Nasa hopes the Artemis missions will pave the way for a lasting human presence on the Moon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.