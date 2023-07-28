Dave Fishwick, founder of the independent lending company Burnley Savings and Loans, recalled how a “young mother” asked him for money to buy baby milk as he discussed NatWest’s profits.

The bank announced a sharp rise in first-half profits to £3.6bn, following a week of high-profile resignations over the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Mr Fishwick said banks are behaving “appallingly” and discussed worries of the British public.

“You can’t have a situation where today you’ve made 3.59bn and on the other side, people are going to lose their homes,” he said, referencing NatWest.

“I’ve got people ringing up, wanting loans. A young lady, the other day, wanted a loan for baby milk. The world is changing and not for the better.”