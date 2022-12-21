A sailor was rescued from a Thai navy ship that sank in severe weather off the Thailand’s southeast coast early on Monday, 19 December.

Chananyu Kansriya was found “floating” in the sea on Tuesday and was rescued by a passing cargo ship, officials said.

At least six crew members have been found dead and their bodies recovered, with 23 sailors still missing, the navy said.

“We believe that there are those still alive out there... we will continue to search,” said navy chief of staff Admiral Chonlathis Navanugraha.

Sign up for our newsletters.