Police in Nepal fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters on Sunday as the government presented in parliament a contentious half million-dollar grant from the US.

The Himalayan state had signed a pact with a US fund agency Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) worth $500m (£368m) in 2017 to fund infrastructure projects such as building electricity transmission lines and improving roads.

Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s government insisted that the grant will not have to be repaid.

But the opposition protested and shouted slogans, reported The Kathmandu Post.

