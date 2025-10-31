High-speed train smashes through lorry stuck on level crossing, leaving five injured

A high-speed train in the Netherlands smashed into a lorry after it reversed over a level crossing, leaving its five occupants injured.

Footage shared by train operator ProRail on Friday (31 October) shows the vehicle driving on to the crossing before it manoeuvres backwards, as the barriers start to descend.

Stuck in the middle, the incoming train hits the white lorry at speed. Pears which had been loaded inside the van went flying everywhere.

All five people in the van sustained minor injuries but nobody was seriously hurt in the incident in Meteren. The roughly 200 passengers aboard the train walked away unscathed.

ProRail said that the fruit has since been picked up and the track is being ripped out and replaced, with work expected to last into the weekend.