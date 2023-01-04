Stolen car flips off embankment and lands on house in New Jersey

A stolen car fell 21ft and landed on a house in New Jersey on New Year’s Day.

Shocking footage shows the vehicle flipping over the embankment and falling onto the side of the property.

According to the Verona Police Department, the driver hit multiple parked cars as he attempted to flee arrest, before “driving over a retaining wall”.

He then managed to free himself from the wreckage and ran away on foot before being apprehended by officers.

