This is the terrifying moment commuters had to flee a smoke-filled train after it burst into flames in New Jersey.

The fire began beneath an east-bound train at the Newport PATH station in Jersey City at around 6.15am on Monday (August 4) as workers were making their way into New York City.

In a video shot by Joseph Nikhil Reddy, passengers can be seen scrambling to get off as the car fills with smoke before flames are seen blazing from the tracks beneath.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation with nine requiring a visit to the hospital.

The blaze caused chaos for commuters trying to get into the Big Apple during Monday morning rush hour.