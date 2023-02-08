Moment driver rams New Mexico police car during chase

A driver rammed her car into a police vehicle after a deputy noticed her driving in the dark without headlights on.

San Juan County Sheriff’s office posted footage of the encounter on Facebook, which occurred after a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Lacy Gomez, 29, fled three separate times before stopping after a pursuit.

A deputy began giving commands but the driver reversed the vehicle, ramming the police car. The deputy shot once, the sheriff’s office said.

Gomez was later taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

