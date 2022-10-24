Salman Rushdie loses use of eye and hand after New York attack

Salman Rushdie has been left without sight in one eye and the use of one of his hands after the author was attacked while on stage during a New York event.

The 75-year-old's agent has revealed that he suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 more injuries to his chest and torso in the attack at a literary event in August.

Mr Rushdie had a fatwa issued against him by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989 calling for his death in response to his novel, considered to be blasphemous by some Muslims, "The Satanic Verses."

