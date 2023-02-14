Moment U-Haul van almost runs over pedestrian during Brooklyn ‘rampage’

Footage shows the moment a pedestrian dives out of the path of a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York.

The vehicle can be seen mounting the pavement and speeding out of shot, followed closely by a police car.

Miraculously, the man was able to jump out of the way, taking cover close to a number of parked vehicles.

However, at least eight others were struck in a chaotic “rampage” across seven locations in Bay Ridge.

The driver fled from police but was ultimately cornered in Red Hook and taken into custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.