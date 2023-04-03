Eric Adams has warned Marjorie Taylor Greene that she must be on her “best behaviour” while in New York.

The city’s mayor was speaking ahead of the arrival of Donald Trump, who is scheduled to appear for his in-person arraignment on Tuesday.

In a speech ahead of the arraignment, Adams addressed any “rabble-rousers” looking to come to the city, “like Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

“The message is clear and simple. Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger,” he said.

