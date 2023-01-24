Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand prime minister after Jacinda Ardern steps down

Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s new prime minister after Jacinda Ardern announced that she was to step down.

The New Zealand Labour Party MP was confirmed as the country’s new political leader at a ceremony in Wellington on Tuesday, 24 January.

In her final act as leader, Ms Ardern joined Mr Hipkins and other lawmakers to attend celebrations at the Ratana meeting grounds.

Ms Ardern will stay on as a Member of Parliament until April so as not to trigger a special election ahead of October’s general election.

