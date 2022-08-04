New Zealand opposition leader belts out ‘Bills’ by LunchMoney Lewis during interview

Christopher Luxon, a politician from New Zealand, belted out “Bills” by LunchMoney Lewis during a live TV interview this week.

The National Party leader was preparing to be inducted into the Backbencher pub’s puppet hall of fame, a Wellington honour that sees caricatured versions of MPs installed on the wall of the drinking spot across the road from parliament.

When asked what song he’ll have playing as his entrance music, Luxon said he’d chosen “Bills” because it “sums up how New Zealanders are feeling”.

He then belted it out in front of the cameras.

