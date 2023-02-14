Footage shows part of a road swept away by floodwater after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through New Zealand.

Music artist Flux Pavilion shared a video of the collapsed road and gushing river in Bethells Beach, close to the city of Auckland.

“This used to be our road to get into Auckland,” the producer and DJ wrote.

“Hope everyone else in the North Island is safe.”

Prime minister Chris Hipkins has described Gabrielle as “the most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century.”

