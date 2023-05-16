Wellington hostel fire: At least six killed in New Zealand blaze

At least six people have been killed and 11 others are missing after a fire broke out at a four-storey hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday (16 May).

Emergency services were called to the 92-room Loafers Lodge in Newtown just after midnight.

Police, fire, and other officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unexplained.

The hostel offered affordable, basic rooms with shared facilities.

Clients of New Zealand social servies agencies such as Wellington City Mission were housed at the hostel.

