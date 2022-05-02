New Zealand welcomes back first tourists as pandemic rules eased

New Zealand has welcomed back tourists from over 60 countries after easing Covid restrictions for the first time in two years.

Flights from Los Angeles, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore have already began landing at Auckland airpot, and have been welcomed with traditional dancing and performances at the arrivals gate.

Tourism forms 5% of the country's overall economy, so holidaymakers are being welcomed back with open arms.

Most travellers from India, China and other non-waiver countries are still not allowed to enter as part of the first-phase reopening.