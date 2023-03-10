Health services ‘in crisis’ as GPs face mounting pressures, report says

A new report into GP pressures suggests that one in four GP staff fear their practice is in danger of closing because of unmanageable workload and rising demand.

The document, from the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), says that general practice is “in crisis” and it makes a series of calls to help ease pressures and stop the growing number of GPs from hanging up their stethoscopes.

“We are really busy and getting busier, and yet we have fewer doctors because GPs are leaving the profession,” Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the RCGPs, said.

