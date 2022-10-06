Pay nurses a ‘decent wage’, RCN urges as it ballots on strike action

The only way to prevent nurses leaving the NHS and to fill thousands of vacancies is to pay them a “decent wage”, the head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said as the union ballots on strike action.

For the first time in its 106-year history, the RCN is asking all of its UK members if they are prepared to walk out over pay.

General secretary Pat Cullen said nurses will still provide critical care if the strike goes ahead, as the RCN asks for a pay rise which exceeds inflation by five per cent.

