NHS strikes could “intensify” the risk to patients, health leaders have warned as they urged ministers to reach an agreement with trade unions as soon as possible.

The warning from the NHS Confederation came as ministers are set to sit down with unions on Thursday – including doctors – in a bid to avert more strikes.

Steve Barclay, the health secretary, will meet representatives from the British Medical Association, the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association and the British Dental Association.

