Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:36
NHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action to allow for pay negotiations
Health minister Maria Caulfield has called for nurses to suspend their strikes to allow for pay negotiations.
She said they are “very keen” to discuss next year’s pay award, an evidence deadline for which the government missed last week.
Ms Caulfield urged nurses to follow suit from what has happened in Scotland where discussions around pay for 23/24 are taking place.
“If they’ve suspended strikes in Scotland .... could they suspend them in England so we could get round the table,” she said.
She told Sky News that it has been a “disappointment” that this has not happened.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:20
Grammy Awards: Most memorable moments from the 2023 show
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
00:59
‘Key witness’ comes forward as Nicola Bulley search reaches 10th day
00:34
China threatens response after US shoots down ‘spy’ balloon
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
03:39
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:29
Harry Kane scores 200th Prem goal and becomes Spurs’ top scorer
01:34
Six Nations round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement
01:56
Klopp refuses to answer reporter’s question after Liverpool defeat
01:30
F1: Ford announces return to racing with Red Bull partnership
00:20
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
02:48
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
00:27
Grammys: Harry Styles hugs superfan on stage when he wins best album
01:20
Grammy Awards: Most memorable moments from the 2023 show
00:49
Moment Beyoncé makes Grammy history as most decorated winner
00:30
Beyoncé accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in traffic
01:48
Face of 2,000-year-old Nabataean woman reconstructed in world-first
00:59
Father runs length of M1 to raise thousands for diabetic son
01:51
‘Older woman’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity details ‘wham-bam’
01:13
Every time Nadine Dorries compliments Boris Johnson in first interview
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08