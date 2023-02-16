A former detective has criticised the way police have handled the search for Nicola Bulley.

Speaking to TalkTV, Peter Bleksley described the hunt for the missing mother-of-two as “ham-fisted.”

The mortgage adviser, 45, went missing on 27 January while out walking her dog in St. Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

“[Lancashire Police] have tried to suppress speculation, all they’ve done is fuel it. Today was utterly ludicrous when they said there were private and personal matters which were the vulnerabilities around Nicola. But of course don’t speculate about them,” Mr Bleksley said.

