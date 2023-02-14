Nicola Bulley ‘could have been kidnapped’, says forensic search expert

Nicola Bulley “could have been kidnapped,” the forensic search expert who helped Lancashire Police with their search for the missing mother has suggested.

Peter Faulding added that there is no evidence to “rule anything out” and has told family members they should “potentially be prepared for the worst”.

“We’ve just got to say it as it is, we could be looking for a body... she could have been kidnapped, she could be being held [against] her will,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.