“Vile theories” over missing Nicola Bulley that are being shared online are “incredibly hurtful” for her family, a friend has said.

Heather Gibbons said that while it is “human nature” for people to speculate, some may not realise that Ms Bulley’s family can see and read their comments.

“Everyone is going to have their thoughts and theories. Everyone will be speculating,” Ms Gibbons told BBC North West Tonight.

“But to see some of the vile speculation online, some of the theories are incredibly, incredibly hurtful.”

