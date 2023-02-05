Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:41
Nicola Bulley: ‘Vile’ theories over missing mother ‘incredibly hurtful’ for family
“Vile theories” over missing Nicola Bulley that are being shared online are “incredibly hurtful” for her family, a friend has said.
Heather Gibbons said that while it is “human nature” for people to speculate, some may not realise that Ms Bulley’s family can see and read their comments.
“Everyone is going to have their thoughts and theories. Everyone will be speculating,” Ms Gibbons told BBC North West Tonight.
“But to see some of the vile speculation online, some of the theories are incredibly, incredibly hurtful.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
00:34
China threatens response after US shoots down ‘spy’ balloon
01:29
Family question police theory that Nicola Bulley fell in river
01:56
Cats and dogs rescued from Ukrainian frontline
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
03:39
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:56
Klopp refuses to answer reporter’s question after Liverpool defeat
01:30
F1: Ford announces return to racing with Red Bull partnership
00:56
UFC: Conor McGregor’s comeback fight announced by Dana White
00:51
Everton fans march against club’s owner ahead of Arsenal game
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
02:48
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
00:58
SNL parodies China ‘spy’ balloon saga with cold open
01:09
Dwayne Johnson shares photo of mother’s damaged car after accident
00:31
Anish Kapoor’s new 48ft ‘Bean’ sculpture appears in New York City
01:33
John Lydon ‘terrified’ in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023
01:51
‘Older woman’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity details ‘wham-bam’
01:13
Every time Nadine Dorries compliments Boris Johnson in first interview
01:25
Johnson shares desire to ‘master the cow’ during Dorries interview
00:48
Dozens of elk bring traffic to standstill crossing highway in Utah
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08