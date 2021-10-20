Nigel Farage has been tricked into saying another slogan supporting the IRA by tricksters who targeted the controversial personality on the video message site Cameo.

Former politician and TV personality read out a birthday message to 'Gerry Adams' and is seen using the term “tiocfaidh ar la” (chuck-ar-la) on the video-sharing platform.

The phrase is an Irish language sentence that translates as "our day will come" and is a contentious slogan of Irish Republicanism.

The Independent has contacted Mr Farage’s representatives for comment.

