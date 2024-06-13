Nigel Farage said he wants to lead a “national opposition” to Labour if Sir Keir Starmer’s party wins the general election.

The Reform UK leader, who hopes to engineer a reverse takeover of the Conservative Party to form a new centre-right grouping, said he believed the situation was already “close to a tipping point”.

Mr Farage also insisted he would not “surrender to the mob” after having a milkshake poured over him and objects thrown at him at campaign events.

“Do I think I’m capable of leading a national opposition to a Labour Party with a big majority, where I can stand up and hold them to account on issues? Yes,” he told LBC.