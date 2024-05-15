Nigel Farage responds to calls for him to become Conservative minister

Nigel Farage has suggested it is unlikely that he will join the Conservative Party after Jacob Rees-Mogg revealed that he wanted the Tories to join forces with both him and members of Reform UK.

“It’s just not going to happen because Rishi [Sunak] is not bold, he has no leadership whatsoever,” Mr Farage said, responding to the idea on GB News.

The former Ukip leader went on to add that the “vast majority” of Conservative MPs have “no courage” and “no vision”.

“This will not happen, even though Jacob [Rees-Mogg] thinks it’s a frightfully good idea.”