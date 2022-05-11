‘Quite provocative’: Outrage after reporter quizzes Sinn Féin on Irish speech

Leaders of Sinn Féinn Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill, have explained why they opened a press conference speaking Irish, to a reporter who suggested it could cause division.

"I can’t believe that question to be quite honest," laughed O’Neill, before Mcdonald interjected: "You grossly underestimate people’s sense of themselves.

"There are unionist people who are more accomplished Gaeilgeoirí than I am," the President added.

"Let’s not sew any sense of suspicion or division around things that ought to be celebrated...we don’t own the language, far from it."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.