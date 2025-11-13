Stunning video shows Aurora dazzling in the sky as northern lights seen across the US

The aurora borealis was caught on camera over DeKalb, Illinois, as the aerial phenomenon was visible across much of the US.

The red and green lights appeared in the sky on Tuesday, 11 November, were visible in. more than 30 states.

It’s the result of the strongest solar storm of the year blasting charged particles, known as coronal mass ejections or CMEs, towards the earth.

Typically, the northern lights are only seen at the poles but a geomagnetic storm on this scale meant they could be admired as far south as parts of Florida.