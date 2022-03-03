Watch live as Notre-Dame cathedral rings its bells in support of Ukraine

Paris’ beloved Notre-Dame cathedral rings its bells at midday in support of the Ukrainian people and to call for peace amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Russia continues its relentless bombardment against cities in Ukraine, with the city council of Mariupol warning it no longer has water, heating or power.

Further along the Black Sea coast to the west, Russian troops appeared to have taken “complete control” of Kherson, the first major city to be captured during Putin’s war.

