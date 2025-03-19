Homes crumble after roof collapses on sleeping residents in Notting Hill

Residents were forced to flee their Notting Hill homes after part of their roof collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday, March 19.

Twelve people were evacuated from the three terraced homes on McGregor Road after the front gable end of the roof crumbled onto the pavement.

Drone footage of the scene filmed in daylight shows the extent of the damage to the London homes. Rubble was scattered across the ground and front gardens of the properties.

Ali Sisse, 20, had just returned home from work minutes before the collapse. He said it felt like being rocked by an earthquake.

“Everything was shaking for five seconds. I just went to grab my kitten Luna. She was terrified,” Sisse told The Independent.