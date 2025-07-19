Watch emergency services respond to deadly mass Russian drone attack

A mass drone attack by Russian forces on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa early on Saturday killed one resident and set ablaze a multi-storey apartment building, authorities said.

The assault follows weeks of intensified Russian attacks, prompting US President Donald Trump to sharpen his tone and threaten harsher sanctions.

On Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed six people, including a child, injured, noting Russia launched over 30 missiles and 300 drones across 10 regions overnight, stressing air defence's importance.

Ukraine's air force detailed five missiles and 30 drones struck 12 locations, with seven others hit by downed aerial objects.

Ukraine continues to appeal for additional allied support, aid, and domestic production to repel Russian aggression.