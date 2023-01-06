Suspected drunk-driver does backflip in front of police during sobriety test

A suspected drunk-driver was caught on police body cam doing a backflip in front of officers during a sobriety test.

Tanner Watson was pulled over for speeding in Broadview Heights, Ohio on the night of 23 November.

"That's good man, I can't do that," a police officer can be heard saying after Watson performs the stunt.

According to a report, police observed six clues of impairment when the driver took a horizontal gaze test.

The 27-year-old was ultimately charged with speeding and operating a motor vehicle impaired (OVI).

