East Palestine residents voice concerns following Ohio train derailment

Residents of East Palestine have been voicing concerns about the feared contamination left behind by the Ohio train derailment.

This report shows the scene from a community meeting where locals expressed worry over symptoms reported by some in the area.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan told residents that Norfolk Southern will pay for the cleanup and "mess they created."

Toxic chemicals were released and burned in the wake of the derailment.

However, the EPA said they found no evidence of volatile organic compounds in the local water.

