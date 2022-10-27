Shell records £8bn profits as Britons face soaring bills

Shell has recorded profits of £8bn ($9.5bn) in the third quarter, double their profits from this time last year, while avoiding paying any extra windfall tax as Britons face soaring energy bills.

The oil giant reported £25 billion in 2022, more than double profits it made in the first nine months of 2021.

While chancellor in May, new prime minister Rishi Sunak introduced a windfall tax in an attempt to reign in profits, but this has not stopped firms paying billions of dollars to its shareholders this year.

