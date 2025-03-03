Police deliver ‘emergency donuts’ to toddler after he calls 911

This is the moment a toddler in Oklahoma called 911 to ask for ‘emergency donuts,’ which officers later delivered to his home.

On Thursday (27 February), the Moore Police Department released audio of the conversation between dispatch and the boy, Bennett. After Bennett could be heard requesting donuts, the dispatcher replied, “I want donuts. Are you going to share your donuts?”

A video released by the department the next day showed police driving to the toddler’s house with a Dunkin’ Donuts box. An enthusiastic Bennett posed for a picture with the officers with a donut in hand.