Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk challenges Trump over Ukraine-Russia war

Ukrainian boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has challenged Donald Trump to see the true reality of Russia’s invasion by inviting him to live in his house for a week.

The unified heavyweight champion issued his challenge to the US president during an interview with BBC Sport on Monday (9 June).

Usyk said: “I advise the US president Donald Trump to go to Ukraine and live in my house for one week, only a week.

“What is going on every night, every night, bombs above my house.”