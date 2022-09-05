A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The child was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property on 22 August.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool is in custody where he is being questioned by detectives, Merseyside Police said, while a 41-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

