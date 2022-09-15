The mother of murdered schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said “goodnight” to her daughter, as mourners wearing a ‘splash of pink’ gathered in Liverpool to pay their respects at the schoolgirl’s funeral.

Olivia was killed in August after a gunman burst into her home and began shooting while chasing another man.

In her eulogy at a packed church, Cheryl Korbel told how Olivia “touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone”.

After the service, those waiting outside to mourn could be seen clapping as the coffin was taken away.

