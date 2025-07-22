Ozzy Osbourne joined Black Sabbath on stage for his final show just weeks before the singer’s death.

The 76-year-old, whose death was announced on Tuesday (22 July), joined his Black Sabbath bandmates at a huge event held in their hometown of Birmingham earlier this month.

Ozzy performed some of his biggest solo hits from a black-winged throne during his final public appearance at Villa Park on 5 July.

“It's so good to be on this f***ing stage, you have no idea,” he told fans during the show.

News of his death was announced by his family, who said in a statement he was “with his family and surrounded by love.”