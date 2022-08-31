Pakistan is facing ‘monsoon on steroids’ warns UN chief amid deadly flooding

United Nations chief António Guterres has warned Pakistan faced a “monsoon on steroids” after deadly flooding killed over 1000 people across the country.

Flash floods have inundated around a third of the country in recent weeks; washing away roads, crops and infrastructure in their path.

The country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal estimated on Monday 29 August that the floods could cost Pakistan more than $10bn (£8.6bn).

A local farmer, who has been forced to sleep outside due to the rising waters, said: “We have nothing, I can’t even feed my children, we need help.”

