Pro-Palestine protesters force Puma store to close on Carnaby Street

Watch the moment that pro-Palestine protesters force a Puma store to close their doors on Carnaby Street on Saturday, 23 December.

The demonstration, organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut, forced several shops on Carnaby Street to close and specifically targeted Puma as a brand to boycott due to their sponsorship of the Israeli national football team.

Staff and security can be seen standing at the doors to the store while they’re being closed, with the crowd continuing to chant “Shut it down.”

The group had walked from Soho Square before protesting on Oxford Street and urging Christmas shoppers to boycott “Israeli-linked brands.”