Blood-red water pours down Paris fountain in pro-Palestine protest

Pro-Palestinian protesters dyed water in a Paris fountain blood-red to “denounce the ongoing massacres in Gaza”.

Greenpeace France, Oxfam France and other NGOs poured several litres of red food colouring in the Fountain of the Innocents on Wednesday (28 May).

Standing in and around the fountain, demonstrators can be seen holding banners reading: “GAZA: STOP THE BLOODBATH”, “MACRON MUST (FINALLY) ACT” and “CEASEFIRE”.

In a statement, Greenpeace France said: “This operation aims to denounce France's slow response to the dire humanitarian emergency facing the people of Gaza today.”

In a joint statement, France, the UK, and Canada’s leaders said they “strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

“The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable.”