Fireworks thrown at police in Paris after officer fatally shoots teenager

Violence erupted in a Paris suburb after a 17-year-old delivery driver died after being shot by a police officer on Tuesday, 27 June.

Fireworks were thrown at police and barricades and cars were set on fire while officers fired tear gas on Tuesday.

The officer has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter, the prosecutor’s office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said.

Officials said the incident took place during a traffic stop and that the victim was injured by a gunshot and died at the scene.