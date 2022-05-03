Partygate: Boris Johnson says he has ‘no idea’ if he will be fined again

Boris Johnson has said that he does not know if he will be fined again after he was given a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for attending a gathering at Downing Street during lockdown.

Speaking to Susanna Reid during an interview on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (3 May), the prime minister said he had not been given any more FPNs since the first one was issued, but he had "no idea" if he would face further fines in the future.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.