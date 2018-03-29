Finance expert reveals £1 hack that could save pensioners from paying too much tax

A finance expert has shared a £1 hack that could stop pensioners from overpaying in tax.

In the first three months of 2025, over-55s have been forced to reclaim £44m in overpaid tax on their pension withdrawals.

Speaking on BBC Morning Live on Wednesday (11 June), Laura Pomfret said if you want to withdraw a chunk of your pension, first take out a small amount - as little as £1 - out first.

This will allow you to receive a tax code much faster - enabling you to check if it is correct before making a larger withdrawal.

“Once it’s correct you can take that larger sum out and know that it’s going to be taxed properly”, she said.