Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed five mummies believed to be at least 1,000 years old from what was once a sacred ceremonial space that is now in one of the oldest neighbourhoods of modern-day Lima.

Researchers believe the four children, discovered on Monday 20 November alongside the remains of an adult, come from the Ychsma culture that developed on Peru’s central coast before the Inca Empire rose to span swathes of the Andean region.

Some remains were found at the foot of a staircase on a small hill which is believed to have once hidden a temple.

Luis Takuda, an archaeologist in Lima’s Rimac district, said the temple was likely built 3,500 years ago.