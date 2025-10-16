Tear gas deployed as police and young protesters clash in Peru’s capital

Flares and tear gas were fired in a clash between police and young protesters in Peru's capital Lima on Wednesday (15 October).

Unrest continued into the night after a protest began against the government of interim President José Jerí and members of Congress, and rising crime levels.

Protesters, carrying shields and flares, can also be seen throwing Molotov cocktails at the police barricade.

The protest, led by youth organisations, came amid a rise in reports of murders and extortion in the South American country.